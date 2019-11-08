Top award for Aylesbury-based care firm with computer platform which is the first of its kind in the UK

The Buckinghamshire Business Awards is designed to recognise the most ambitious and forward-thinking companies in the county and Care & Carers Ltd impressed the judges with its approach to applying technology in home care.

Care & Carers Ltd has developed a cloud-based platform which is the first of its type in the UK bringing together key aspects of home care delivery such as recruitment, care planning, care delivery and monitoring within one platform.

MD of Care & Carers Ltd, Hossein Sharifi said that he was delighted that the hard work and innovation within the business had been recognised.

The Care & Carers receiving the award

He said: ‘It’s great to have been recognised as one of Buckinghamshire’s best businesses and we know we were up against strong competition.

"Home Care is an extremely challenging sector which is known for being late technology adopters and we are extremely proud to have been recognised for our achievement in home healthcare.

"Care & Carers Ltd has designed and developed its unique futuristic platform based on the day to day needs of their clients and care workers and is looking into a bright future providing safe and high-quality care to people across Buckinghamshire and beyond!"