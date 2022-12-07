Top 5 stocking filler picks for cyclists from Aylesbury Vale village club

If you’re searching for a gift or stocking filler for a keen cyclist this Christmas, Claydon Cycling Club has put together its Top Five suggestions.

Every product is one that members have “bought, tried, tested, and continue to love ride after the ride”, the club says.

Climb & Conquer winter gloves by Stolen Goat, £40 – With the amazing amount of grip they have, your hands won’t slide about whilst you ride. Not only are they waterproof, and windproof, their thermal qualities are second to none, meaning those rides out in the cold don’t get cut short because of numb fingers.

Rehook, £12.99 – This cool tool made it into Dragon’s Den, helping get your chain sorted in only three seconds. Useful for dropped chains, maintenance and anyone using a turbo trainer. Not only does it keep your hands clean, but it also stores on your bike seat tube.

Topeak Smarthead Digital D2 Tyre Gauge, £22.49 – Every cyclist is likely to own a tyre pump. It’s vital to ensure you get the right tyre pressure, however the gauge accuracy on them is debatable, so this little piece of kit gets it bang on. If you ride with your tyres too inflated you will be bouncing all the way to the coffee stop, under-inflated and you will be putting in a lot of extra effort. This is one cool toy to ensure you get the same pressure every time.

Pro Bike Multitool 8 in 1, £19.98 – Not only does this multitool come in its own pouch, it’s the slimmest we’ve come across meaning it slides into your bike wallet with loads of room to spare. It’s loaded up with Allen keys, torx heads and screwdrivers.

Muc-Off Essentials Case, £14.99 – We love the array of bright colours and patterns available, but this is more than just a pretty case. These handy zipped wallets are the perfect size to store most mobile phones, a slim multitool (see number 4), a debit card and even has a small internal zipped pocket for a key, loose change, dust caps and more. It’s water resistant and a space saviour in your jersey pocket!

