Top 10 employers in Bucks named by new report

Bucks-based company Origin, which produces premium doors and windows, used data from Glass Door and Companies House to produce its report.

All those included scored an average of over 65% across all categories, with the leading employer scoring 92%.

Of those analysed, five employers scored 100% for culture and benefits, Origin, Softcat, Amgen, Danaher, and O2.

Out of the businesses analysed 65% were found to pay above UK average salaries.

Six employers pay as much as 11-20 percent more than the national average. These include Origin, Johnson & Johnson, Pinewood, Balfour Beatty, and Amgen.

You can view the top 10 by clicking through our photo gallery below:

1. Origin Origin – 92% Photo: Origin Photo Sales

2. Softcat Softcat – 88% Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3. Amgen Amgen - 88% Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4. Danaher Danaher - 85% Photo: Danaher Photo Sales