Top 10 employers in Bucks named by new report

Bucks-based company Origin, which produces premium doors and windows, used data from Glass Door and Companies House to produce its report.
All those included scored an average of over 65% across all categories, with the leading employer scoring 92%.
Of those analysed, five employers scored 100% for culture and benefits, Origin, Softcat, Amgen, Danaher, and O2.
Out of the businesses analysed 65% were found to pay above UK average salaries.
Six employers pay as much as 11-20 percent more than the national average. These include Origin, Johnson & Johnson, Pinewood, Balfour Beatty, and Amgen.
