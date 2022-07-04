New research has ranked the 10 best businesses in Bucks

Top 10 employers in Bucks named by new report

New analysis has rated the top 10 employers in Bucks based on pay, culture, benefits, progression, and business growth.

By James Lowson
Monday, 4th July 2022, 1:28 pm

Bucks-based company Origin, which produces premium doors and windows, used data from Glass Door and Companies House to produce its report.

All those included scored an average of over 65% across all categories, with the leading employer scoring 92%.

Of those analysed, five employers scored 100% for culture and benefits, Origin, Softcat, Amgen, Danaher, and O2.

Out of the businesses analysed 65% were found to pay above UK average salaries.

Six employers pay as much as 11-20 percent more than the national average. These include Origin, Johnson & Johnson, Pinewood, Balfour Beatty, and Amgen.

You can view the top 10 by clicking through our photo gallery below:

Undefined: readMore
Undefined: readMore

1. Origin

Origin – 92%

Photo: Origin

Photo Sales

2. Softcat

Softcat – 88%

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

3. Amgen

Amgen - 88%

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

4. Danaher

Danaher - 85%

Photo: Danaher

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3