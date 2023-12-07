‘Tis the season to be together – Thame care home opens its doors for a merry good time

Snow is falling, children are playing – and a Thame care home is opening its doors to help combat loneliness in the community this festive season.

On Friday 8th December, from 6pm-8pm, Care UK’s Cuttlebrook Hall, on Stock Road, is helping older members of the community to get into the festive spirit by joining residents and team members for a special carol service.

Studies have shown that almost 1.5 million older people feel lonelier at Christmas than any other time of year*. To help tackle loneliness, Care UK has launched its Care to Share initiative, designed to support older people through the festive season.

More than 100 Care UK homes nationwide will be taking part to give older members of the community a safe and sociable space where they can enjoy some festive fun and good company – whether it’s singing along to Christmas carols or watching a Christmas movie with a mince pie.

Cuttlebrook Hall is inviting older members of the community for some festive fun

At Cuttlebrook Hall, the team have been hard at work spreading Christmas cheer and warming up their vocal cords ready for the home’s very own Christmas carol concert. Visitors will be able to enjoy a sing-along to some classic Christmas tunes, as well as treat themselves to everyone’s favourite festive treats – mince pies and mulled wine.

Jeannine Bynoe, Deputy Home Manager at Cuttlebrook Hall, said: “We’re looking forward to opening our doors for a special carol service as part of the Care to Share initiative.

“Christmas is always an exciting time here at Cuttlebrook Hall, with everyone sharing their favourite memories, traditions – and carols. Music is a wonderful way to bring people together and prompt conversation and connection with others, improving wellbeing and reducing loneliness.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our older neighbours for a festive sing-along and look forward to building on new and existing relationships – we’re already brushing up on our song lyrics in preparation!”

To find out more about Care UK’s Care to Share initiative, please visit: careuk.com/caretoshare

To find out more about Cuttlebrook Hall or to book your place on the event, please contact Deputy Home Manager, Jeannine Bynoe, on 01844 700183, or email [email protected]

Cuttlebrook Hall is a state-of the-art care home which provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema, hair salon and café and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.