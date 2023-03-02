Timmy Mallett helps Aylesbury Vale pub count money raised for Alzheimer's support

Television’s Timmy Mallett helped out at an Aylesbury Vale pub which was counting how much it had raised for charity.

Each year, The Bell in Chearsley spends an afternoon counting all the money it has raised through its charity bottle fundraiser.

Throughout the year customers are encouraged to drop off unwanted change into the bottle.

Timmy Mallett at The Bell in Chearsley

With more and more people no longer carrying cash, the pub also places money raised from fundraisers into the big bottle too.

Due to Covid this was the first money-counting event held at the pub in a few years.

Every time they try to get a celebrity in to help out with the community project, this year securing a beloved presenter.

Pub landlady, Sharon Woodford, told The Bucks Herald: “He was a lovely guy, really kind, genuine. Him and his lovely wife came and sat on the table with some of our locals.

Counting out the cash

"We had a lovely day.”

A different charity is chosen each year, this time round the £1,070 raised is going to Alzheimer's Research.

Sharon explained why the charity is sadly extremely prescient and relevant to many people living in Chearsley.

Timmy Mallett with landlady Sharon Woodford

"There’s lots of people in the village that have been affected by it, it touches all of our hearts,” she said.

Also on hand to help out was local resident, Buckingham MP Greg Smith, who came along with his family on the Sunday afternoon (26 February).