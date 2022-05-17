Time for a cuppa at Buckingham's new care home

Time For A Cuppa is Dementia UK’s biggest fundraising event, and residents from the home on Cornwall’s Meadow got involved with a bake sale on May 3.

Helped by staff, residents raised £261.23 for Dementia UK.

Clarendon House client relations manager Kate Fountain said: "We are really proud to be getting involved with Time For A Cuppa event and even more proud that Clarendon's first residents have arranged their first fundraiser together.

The bake sale outside Clarendon House

"Our aim, as well as raising funds, was for everyone to get together, have a cuppa and some cake and more importantly to come and have a chat.

"The money raised will go towards Dementia UK’s specialist Admiral Nurses, who provide clinical and emotional support that enables people to live more positively with dementia.

"We would like to say a big thank you to Buckingham community who supported the event."