Tim Westwood to DJ at Mirage in Aylesbury

The English DJ and former host of UK 'pimp my ride' will be doing a live DJ set at the Mirage Bar on September 28.

The self-styled “Big Dawg” has for the last 35 years been one of the most influential and foremost authorities on the UK's 'hip hop' scene.

He currently DJ's on Capital FM.

At the time, Pimp My Ride UK was the most successful MTV UK production of all time and the second highest rated show in the history of MTV Europe.

He has also released 14 compilation albums

He will be DJing at the Mirage Bar on September 28, and you can buy tickets here: https://www.fatsoma.com/mirageaylesbury/fdhaql6q/tim-westwood-live

Tickets cost £5.