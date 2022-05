The crash happened at 6.25pm on Friday, May 27, at the junction of the Buckingham ring road and Badgers Way.

South Central Ambulance Service sent three ambulance crews, a paramedic team leader and the critical care car from the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

The crews assessed and treated three patients at the scene, after which all three patients were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, in Oxford.

