Three new bus routes for Aylesbury begin today

Three new bus routes are starting up in Aylesbury today, serving Walton Court and Hawkslade, Haydon Hill and Quarrendon.

The three new bus routes will serve the following routes:

Number 13, Redline buses: This will serve Stoke Mandeville Hospital, Haydon Hill, Meredith Drive, Meadowcroft, The John Kennedy and Aylesbury bus station

You can see the full timetable here

Number 10, Red Rose Travel: This will serve Aylesbury Bus Station, Bay 2 - Oxford Road, College - Walton Court, Hannon Road - Hawkslade, Orwell Drive

You can see the full timetable here

Number 5B, Star Travel: This will serve Aylesbury Town Centre - Walton Court - and Hawkslade.

You can see the full timetable here

These are in addition to the two new bus routes that were announced in July that will serve Bedgrove.

You can read about these here.