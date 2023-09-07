News you can trust since 1832
Three local lads tackle the National 3 Peaks Challenge with a twist!

The three owners of a local gym, Powerhouse Performance Club located at the Chinnor Rugby Club in Thame are taking park in the National 3 Peaks Challenge but with a twist. Darren Oliver, Josh Scott and Liam Louth have no transport.
By Ella MullettContributor
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST
They are walking from Snowdon to Scafell Pike and then to Ben Nevis (and climbing all 3 mountains) which is approximately 500 miles. They are camping along the way and carrying everything they need. They completed Scafell Pike on 5th September after 10 solid days of walking and are now walking towards Ben Nevis, hoping to do around 25 - 30 miles per day.

They are doing this in memory of Darren’s mother who passed away last Christmas from a rare form of cancer called GIST. Darren says “She was only 52, I’m doing the challenge in her memory, to help raise awareness and hopefully some much need funding for the charity”. They’ve raised just over £7,000 so far.

This isn’t the first time these men have put themselves through hell for charity; they run yearly ’24 hour’ challenges and the charity they raise money for is usually selected by members of their gym. Previously they have done 24-hour workouts, rowing, and the more traditional ’24 hours 3 peak challenge’.

They’re truly amazing, inspirational men and deserve some recognition for what they’re doing. I don’t know if this has ever been done before!

