The three owners of a local gym, Powerhouse Performance Club located at the Chinnor Rugby Club in Thame are taking park in the National 3 Peaks Challenge but with a twist. Darren Oliver, Josh Scott and Liam Louth have no transport.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They are walking from Snowdon to Scafell Pike and then to Ben Nevis (and climbing all 3 mountains) which is approximately 500 miles. They are camping along the way and carrying everything they need. They completed Scafell Pike on 5th September after 10 solid days of walking and are now walking towards Ben Nevis, hoping to do around 25 - 30 miles per day.

They are doing this in memory of Darren’s mother who passed away last Christmas from a rare form of cancer called GIST. Darren says “She was only 52, I’m doing the challenge in her memory, to help raise awareness and hopefully some much need funding for the charity”. They’ve raised just over £7,000 so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This isn’t the first time these men have put themselves through hell for charity; they run yearly ’24 hour’ challenges and the charity they raise money for is usually selected by members of their gym. Previously they have done 24-hour workouts, rowing, and the more traditional ’24 hours 3 peak challenge’.