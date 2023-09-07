Three local lads tackle the National 3 Peaks Challenge with a twist!
and live on Freeview channel 276
They are walking from Snowdon to Scafell Pike and then to Ben Nevis (and climbing all 3 mountains) which is approximately 500 miles. They are camping along the way and carrying everything they need. They completed Scafell Pike on 5th September after 10 solid days of walking and are now walking towards Ben Nevis, hoping to do around 25 - 30 miles per day.
They are doing this in memory of Darren’s mother who passed away last Christmas from a rare form of cancer called GIST. Darren says “She was only 52, I’m doing the challenge in her memory, to help raise awareness and hopefully some much need funding for the charity”. They’ve raised just over £7,000 so far.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This isn’t the first time these men have put themselves through hell for charity; they run yearly ’24 hour’ challenges and the charity they raise money for is usually selected by members of their gym. Previously they have done 24-hour workouts, rowing, and the more traditional ’24 hours 3 peak challenge’.
They’re truly amazing, inspirational men and deserve some recognition for what they’re doing. I don’t know if this has ever been done before!