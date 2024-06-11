Three generations of same Aylesbury Vale family commit their lives to the church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three generations of the same family from Buckingham have made plans to dedicate their lives to working in leading roles within the Church of England.

When Jo Wrigley is ordained in Christ Church Cathedral later this month she will become the second of three generations to commit their lives to the religion.

Her father Max, now retired, still preaches at Buckingham Parish Church and her son Jacob is preparing to start his theology degree studies this September.

Jo has always been a Christian. She moved to Buckingham with her family following a period living in France and began to get involved in church life.

Jacob, Max and Jo

She started as a toddler group volunteer, and the Diocese of Oxford says that it was here where she first developed a desire to work in a pastoral care role.

She said: “I love working in the community. People are my passion. I love working in outreach and I’m just about to start running an Alpha course.”

The Alpha course is an evangelistic course which seeks to introduce the basics of the Christian faith through a series of talks and discussions, the Church of England says.

Jo has trained part-time for ordained ministry over the past two years, while she continued in her role as associate minister for pastoral care at Buckingham Parish Church.

Once she is ordained she will continue in that role as a member of the clergy. Jo, who is also mum to Penny, 17, enjoys spending time with friends, reading novels and walking.