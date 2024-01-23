Three cheers for Thame group crowned ‘local heroes’ by care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thame Good Neighbour Scheme, which offers services to those in the community who need additional help and support, was awarded the top prize of £500 by the team at Care UK’s Cuttlebrook Hall, on Stock Road.

The organisation is led primarily by volunteers from the local area who are all driven by a passion to give something back to their community. The volunteers offer support with a variety of tasks which may be difficult for some local people, including transport, shopping, looking after pets, and gardening, as well as befriending services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judges were impressed by the efforts of the group’s volunteers, who give up their time to promote involvement and wellbeing for the local community.

Care UK's Cuttlebrook Hall awarded £500 to Thame Good Neighbour Scheme

Jane Webster, Co-Ordinator at Thame Good Neighbour Scheme, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the amazing work our volunteers do – it’s fantastic to have their hard work recognised and be called ‘local heroes’. I’d like to extend a big thank you to the whole team at Thame Good Neighbour Scheme, as well as to Cuttlebrook Hall for this wonderful recognition!”

Alana Corr, Home Manager at Cuttlebrook Hall, said: “We’re thrilled to have crowned Thame Good Neighbour Scheme as the winners of our ‘Local Heroes’ competition to help celebrate the opening of our new care home.

“Supporting people to remain independent is an ethos we share with Thame Good Neighbour Scheme, and the work they do as an organisation is invaluable to the local community who benefit from the service of the volunteers, so we’re pleased to reward the group’s efforts – well done to our winners!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cuttlebrook Hall, which welcomed its first residents in October 2023, is a state-of the-art care home which provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema, hair salon and café and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.