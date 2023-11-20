Three Aylesbury projects included in Bucks Council's full list of planned roadworks this week

The full list of roadworks planned by the council this week

Bucks Council has included three projects in Aylesbury in its weekly roadworks schedule starting today (20 November).

In Craigwell Avenue, a path will be closed as part of a footway improvement project. Traffic management will be used on the road between 7am and 7pm.

Work on the Aylesbury project began last Monday (13 November) and is set to continue until Monday 22 January.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Rowland way is being improved as part of the same project and its footway will be closed between 20 November and 19 December. Multi-way traffic signals will be used when required in the hours when work is ongoing, which is between 7am and 7pm.

Council workers may also be spotted in Aylesbury improving street lights as part of a ongoing upgrade of the town’s LED Lanterns.

Bucks Council’s list of roadworks does not include projects led by utility companies and emergency action.

Some work is weather-dependent and other projects may be cancelled at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances.

A number of roads are subject to improvement works this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

Here is the full list:

Conventional Surfacing works

-A413 Buckingham Road, Padbury (Thursday 16 November to Monday 20 November)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Tockley Road and Bredwood Close, Burnham (Thursday 16 November to Tuesday 21 November)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure. In operation between 7:30am and 7pm.

-Main Street, Grendon Underwood (Monday 20 November to Friday 24 November)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure. In operation between 9am and 3pm.

-Leighton Road, Wing (Monday 20 November to Wednesday 22 November)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

-High Street, Wing (Wednesday 22 November to Saturday 25 November)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure. In operation between 8pm to 6am.

-Village Road, Dorney (Wednesday 22 November to Monday 27 November)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure from Wednesday 22 November to Friday 24 November between 9:30am to 3pm. On Monday 27 November works will be undertaken using two-way traffic signals between 9am and 3pm.

-High Street, Wing (Wednesday 22 November)

Ironwork adjustments before the surfacing works using a full road closure. In operation between 9am and 3pm.

Footways resurfacing works

-Wellesley Avenue, Iver. Richings Way to Bathurst Walk (Monday 2 October to Saturday 25 November)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and multi way traffic signals. In operation between 8am to 5pm.

-Amersham Road, Chesham Bois - from speed limit sign (near Chiltern Road entrance) to The Leys (Monday 30 October to Friday 24 November)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure in operation between 10am and 3pm.

Phase 1 will finish on Friday 24 November due to the to a pause in local non-emergency roadworks over the Christmas period. Phase 2 will recommence from 12 February 2024 and finish on 2 March 2024.

-Craigwell Avenue, Aylesbury (Monday 13 November to Monday 22 January)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management. In operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Rowland Way, Aylesbury (Monday 20 November to Tuesday 19 December)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and multi-way traffic signals where required. In operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Chartridge Lane and Park Road, Chesham (Monday 20 November to Saturday 27 January)

Drainage Works

-Kingsmead, Monks Risborough (Monday 30 October to Friday 24 November)

Drainage works using both a road closure and give and take traffic management. In operation between 8am and 5pm.

Road Lining Works

-A40 Oxford Road, Denham (Saturday 18 November to Monday 20 November)

Road Lining refreshing works using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am, weekend works.

-A41 Waddesdon. Warmstone Lane to County Boundary (Tuesday 21 November to Saturday 25 November)

Road Lining refreshing work using multi-way traffic signals. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

Plane and Patch Works

-North Lee Lane, Terrick (Wednesday 22 November to Friday 24 November)

Plane and Patch surfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Street Lighting

-Marlow – Various locations – Upgrade of LED Lanterns

-Aylesbury – Various locations – Upgrade of LED Lanterns

-Various Locations – Upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts)

-Various Locations – Upgrade of damaged street lighting columns and removal or damaged stumps

Network Improvement Works

-A422 Brackley Road, Westbury. From 50m West of Playing Fields Road to 50m East of Main Street (Monday 13 November to Friday 24 November)