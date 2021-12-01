Three Aylesbury charities will share just short of £13,000 of fundraising money provided by supermarket chain, Co-op this Christmas.

Customers at four Aylesbury Vale Co-op stores were asked to nominate local not-for-profit organisations to receive a share of the supermarket chain's annual community fund.

Fundraising efforts at the Co-op stores in Bedgrove, Haddenham, Tring and Walton Court created the kitty which will be shared among the charities.

An Aylesbury Vineyard Storehouse spokesperson collecting the big cheque

Charities: Aylesbury Vineyard Storehouse, Chilterns MS Centre, Daytop Multicultural Centre, received £12,996.22 from the Co-op 2020-21 Local Community Fund.

Aylesbury Vineyard Storehouse, is a food bank which has been helping people in need since 1998. It also offers furniture, household goods, children's clothing, child and baby equipment and emergency food parcels to people in crisis situations.

Chiltern MS Centre, is a hub which cares for people with multiple sclerosis. It runs classes and therapy sessions to help people with the disease.

This varies from acupuncture sessions to yoga and pilates classes, to counselling opportunities.

A Daytop Multicultural Centre representative collecting the fund

Daytop Multicultural Centre supports people from Minority Ethnic groups through community integration projects. It's mission statement is to enable equal opportunities for all regardless of sex, race, ethnic origin, disability, religion or belief.

By working with smaller Ethnic groups it hopes to unify the Aylesbury community.

Co-op's breakdown shows that £4,517.15 will go to Aylesbury Vineyard Storehouse, £4,701.36 to Chiltern MS Centre and £3,777.71 to Daytop Multicultural Centre.

When Co-op members buy selected products and services from the local store, 2p for every £1 spent is donated to community causes.

Now, the 2021 fund has been submitted money on certain purchases will go into next year's Christmas fundraising project.

National Youth Advocacy Service (NYAS) Buckinghamshire, Carers Bucks and Talkback UK have all been selected for next year's fund.

It costs £1 to become a Co-op member and further information on the scheme is available on the supermarket chain website here.

The supermarket advises that members have supported more than 25,000 local causes, nationwide.