Thousands raised for children who found their late Aylesbury dad unresponsive

Residents in Aylesbury have rallied to raise thousands of pounds in support of the family that lost their father to a shock death last week.

Dino Dimino confirmed, on a GoFundMe page set up to support two youngsters which can be accessed here, that his brother Dario had died on Friday (29 November), aged just 28.

He stated that his brother was found unresponsive on Friday morning by his two children, Vinny aged 11, and nine-year-old Kourteney. Dino writes that the youngsters were able to call for help and despite the best efforts of their neighbour Tom, who performed CPR, and emergency responders, he was pronounced dead at his home.

At this stage the cause of Dario’s death has not been confirmed, the family has told The Bucks Herald.

Dario Dimino with his children Vinny and Kourteney

Dino said: “His children witnessed the heartbreaking events unfold, and our family was there to support them as best we could.”

Since Dino shared the story of Dario and his family, hundreds of people have contributed to the online fundraiser. At the time of writing £8,522 has been raised, just shy of the £10,000 target.

Money raised will go towards funeral costs, including a headstone, and supporting the young family. Dino has pledged to raise the young children, who are also without their mother.

Dino wrote on behalf of the family: “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, son, and dad, Dario Dimino, who tragically left us on Friday morning. At just 28 years old, Dario’s life was cut far too short, and we are devastated by his loss.

"Dario’s life was focused on his children, and he devoted every ounce of his being to ensuring Vinny and Kourteney were loved and cared for. He was their hero, their protector, and no challenge was too great for him as he worked to give them a happy, fulfilling life. Though he didn't have much, Dario always made the most of what he had, and his gratitude for the little things in life was one of his many beautiful qualities.

"Dario may no longer be with us, but his love and dedication to his children will live on. I have made a promise to care for Vinny and Kourteney as they continue their journey, and with the support of my family and partner, we will do everything we can to honour Dario’s memory and provide for them in the years ahead.

“Your love, support, and donations mean more than words can express, and we are deeply grateful for anything you can contribute during this incredibly difficult time. As the holiday season approaches, we ask for your help to ease the financial burden we now face.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and generosity. In Loving Memory of Dario Dimino. Always a Hero to Vinny and Kourteney.”

Dino’s appeal for support has been widely-shared across Facebook and many friends have reached out to express their condolences. Several people have mentioned seeing Dario in Aylesbury either on the school run or where they work, others reminisced about going to school with the late father.