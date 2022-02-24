Thousands of Russian nationals living in Bucks as bombing begins in Ukraine

As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia escalates it can be revealed that 2,000 Russian nationals live in Bucks, according to the latest data.

Data from the Annual Population Survey (APS), which rounds figures to the nearest thousand shows that 2,000 Russian-born people live in Bucks.

It reports the same number of people rounded to the nearest thousand in the county identify as Russian nationals.

The number of people born in the Ukraine living in Bucks wasn't revealed in the survey, as less than three people were recorded as born in the Eastern European country.

No Ukrainian nationals were identified as living in Bucks.

Of the estimated 2,000 Russians living in the council area, roughly 1,000 reside in South Bucks, a confidential amount live in the Chilterns.

No data was made available on how many people are in Wycombe or Aylesbury Vale.

The exact same data was revealed for Bucks assessing how many people born in Russia now call Bucks home.

In the South East region 18,000 citizens born in Russia have moved over, 10,000 of them are Russian nationals.

In the same region, 6,000 people born in Ukraine are living here, and 2,000 of them identify as Ukrainian.

Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian borders this morning (24 February), and are bombing strategic military targets in big cities.

The attacks followed a television announcement from Russian President Vladimir Putin demanding the Ukrainian army lay down its weapons.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that Vladimir Putin has launched a "full-scale invasion".

Another Ukrainian adviser announced that 40 people in the country have been killed already.

Kyiv, Odesa, and Donetsk are among the areas that have been bombed by the Russian military.

Russian tanks have also been spotted advancing towards the city of Kramatorsk.