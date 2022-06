Thousands of young footballers and their parents, family and friends took part in Moretonville Junior FC’s summer tournament over the weekend.

Returning for the first time in three years, the tournament involved nearly 150 teams from across the county and beyond as they enjoyed the sunshine and a festival of football.

The tournament, which is held at the University of Buckingham’s playing fields near Gawcott where the club is based, was held on Saturday and Sunday.

1. Moretonville Summer Tournament 2022 Moretonville Summer Tournament 2022 Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. Moretonville Summer Tournament 2022 Moretonville Summer Tournament 2022 Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. Moretonville Summer Tournament 2022 Moretonville Summer Tournament 2022 Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. Moretonville Summer Tournament 2022 Moretonville Summer Tournament 2022 Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales