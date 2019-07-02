Thousands enjoy this year's Bucks Armed Forces day

Thousands of people packed into Wycombe Air Park to enjoy the latest edition of Bucks Armed Forces Day on Saturday June 29.

On one of the hottest days of the year large crowds enjoyed a day full of entertainment, live music and fun with highlights including an air display.

The air display was one of the highlights of this year's Bucks Armed Forces Day celebrations

A World War Two Lancaster Bomber flew over the site ahead of a two hour display of modern and vintage aircraft took to the skies above.

The display was brought to a close in a dramatic finale with members of the Royal Logistics Corps and Silver Stars Team parachuting from thousands of feet in the air with colourful jets looping through the skies.

Musical entertainment was provided by a mix of traditional bands, modern singers and special acts including Halton Military Wives Choir, Wycombe Steel Orchestra, The Buckinghamshire Band of the Royal British Legion, J's Joyful Divas and the Polka Dots while the Central Band of the Royal Air Force also made a guest appearance.

Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire who led the organising of the event said: "We are absolutely delighted at the success of the day.

The Polka Dots entertained visitors to this year's Bucks Armed Forces day event

"It was lovely to see so many members of our armed forces enjoying a day out with their families and local residents coming along to show their support.

"Thank you to everyone who attended and helped make the day what it was.

"I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in organising this event, from our hosts, Wycombe Air Park, to all our sponsors, without whom we would not have been able to run the event at all.

"We also need to thank all our entertainers and performers, those who took part in the flying display and all those people working hard behind the scenes to help everything run smoothly.

The tug-of-war competition was one of the highlights of this year's Bucks Armed Forces Day event

"That includes the many volunteers who gave up their free time to help and the staff who have been working flat out for many, many weeks to bring everything together.

"Armed Forces Day is a national day of celebration of our armed forces past, present and future.

"We must never forget the sacrifices that have been made in the past and the continued brave and dedicated service given by all our armed forces today. We will all be forever grateful for everything that they do for us."

Previous editions of Bucks Armed Forces Day have been held at Aylesbury Rugby Club - this is the first to take place outside Aylesbury Vale.

Visitors enjoy the air displays at this year's Bucks Armed Forces Day event

More photos from Bucks Armed Forces Day in this week's Bucks Herald - images by Derek Pelling.