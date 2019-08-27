Thousands enjoy countryside fun at Winslow's annual show

An estimated 5,000 visitors enjoyed this year's Winslow Show which took place yesterday (Bank Holiday Monday) and featured countryside fun for all ages.

Crowds enjoyed more than 80 stalls, arts and crafts, a children’s fun fair, livestock displays, a horse show and music from Winslow Concert Band.

Winslow Show - the teacup rides prove popular with youngsters

Large numbers attended despite the sweltering heat, although more people visited earlier to avoid the heat of the day.

Due to the weather organisers decided to cancel the dog show to prevent any risk to the welfare of competing dogs.

Dean White, volunteer chair of Winslow Show Association said: “It’s hugely disappointing to cancel an important element of the show but the welfare of the dogs had to come first.

"As a show we’re lucky that we have lots of exciting attractions to offer and whilst it was sad to lose the dog show this year the reaction from dog owners was overwhelmingly supportive."

Winslow Show - Sophie Yorath gets to grips with a brass instrument in the company of Winslow Concert Band members Peter Cooper and Matthew Bates

Highlights of the day included a demonstration from Riding for the Disabled, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary; the 60 classic and vintage cars that turned out for the Wheels in Winslow display and the variety of talented artists and craftspeople whose work was displayed within the crafts marquee.

There were various competitions throughout the day and winners included:

> A 1941 Oliver Row Crop tractor, owned by Dennis Hoffman, which cultivated crops in World War Two won the vintage tractor competition

> Deanhills Fascination, ridden by Millie Hunter, won supreme of show in the horse show

Winslow Show - competitors in the Best Turned Out class - a category at the dog show

> AEJ & FJ Claridge won this year's meadow hay competition

> Mr A Tutt won this year's seeds hay competition

> Mr P Bodily & D McGarry won overall show champion for their pair of theaves in the sheep competition with Mrs Lesley Mead winning reserve champion with her stock ram.

Dean White, chairman of the Winslow Show Association said: “Yet again the show delivered a great day of entertainment for local people and helped to raise money for vital local charities.

Rotary Club of Winslow members pictured at this year's Winslow Show

"We receive tremendous support from the local community and the show wouldn’t happen without all our volunteers from Winslow Lions Club, Winslow Rotary Club, Buckingham and Winslow District Scouts and Edgcott & Winslow Young Farmers.”

Details of the overall total raised for charity will be announced at the next Winslow Show Association meeting in October.

Winslow Show - Dicky Bradshaw gets his Shropshire sheep ready for judging