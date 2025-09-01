Thousands attend special 10th anniversary free festival event in Aylesbury

Over the August Bank Holiday weekend, the town council hosted the latest Aylesbury Parklife Weekend.

This year the festival was celebrating its 10th birthday with two days full of musical celebration. Thousands attended both Proms in the Park and Live in the Park in Vale Park last weekend.

On Saturday guests witnessed the Battle of the Bands competition which included 12 music acts performing on the stage. A spokesperson for the town council said: “With the crowd singing and dancing along to the music, it was fantastic to applaud a decade of the local talent that has taken to the stage.”

Beyond the music acts on the main stage visitors could explore stalls set up by local groups, organisations and businesses from across Aylesbury.

Attendees were able to get involved with salsa dancing sessions, graffiti art workshops and even witness a dog scent detection demonstration.

A children’s entertainment tent was also set up at Vale Park where youngsters could enjoy singing princesses, magic shows, and fairytale performances from Unbound Theatre, plus a wide array of creative crafts to get stuck into.

A new addition this year was a Club in the Park experience with DJ Dan Blaze overseeing a family-friendly retro rave inside one of the tents on site.

Sunday started with Aylesbury Church Network’s event, Church in the Park. The afternoon saw the return of Battle of the Bands, with eight acts taking to the Big Tent stage and competing for an eight-hour studio recording session with XYZ Music Academy, and a slot on the stage at Live in the Park 2026.

The Nevers won the under 24 competition and Jumping the Shark were announced as the winners in the over 25 contest.

Proms in the Park with Aylesbury Concert Band took centre stage on Sunday evening. On both days, food and drink was available from a range of bars and caterers.

Aylesbury Town Council leader, Councillor Richard Lloyd, said: ‘’Thank you to all our residents that came out to support our 10th anniversary Parklife weekend. As our biggest free event of the year, it was fabulous to see the whole community coming together and making memories.”

