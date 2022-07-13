Thousands attend special 10th anniversary Buckingham Beer and Music Festival

The scorching weather didn't put people off making the trip to Buckingham Rugby Club for the festival’s 10th birthday on Friday evening (8 July), and throughout Saturday.

Guests had a choice of 42 different ales and 12 ciders on offer at the event.

Alternative refreshments were available from a gin and tonic bar which also served Prosecco and Pimms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands attended this year's event, photo by Mick Stubbs

Local vendors were busy serving up hot food throughout the day as well, with classic Fish and Chips, BBQs and street food available throughout.

Music acts from Buckinghamshire and beyond performed on a big stage on both days to a packed audience out on the Rotary Club’s pitches.

A classic car show was ran by Buckingham Rotary Club a first-time feature at the now 10-year event, which attracted over 60 cars and motorbikes.

Funds from the day’s festivities were donated to local charities, including Buckingham and Winslow Young Carers.

Children and youngsters fuel the support service offering help to chronically sick or disabled parents and their siblings.

Buckingham Rotary Club also supported Citizens’ Advice Bureau with donations funded by the weekend’s festival.

Money from the event is also used to support the sports club which has seen its revenue streams dramatically impacted during the pandemic.

Next year’s festival will be a two-day extravaganza again taking place on Friday 7 July and Saturday 8 July.