This year’s most popular baby names in Bucks revealed

New data taken from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows the most popular baby names in Bucks.

Statististics released today (5 October), revealed that the most common name for a baby boy born in Bucks in 2021 was Muhammad.

Muhammad was the most popular boys' name in four out of nine English regions, but surprisingly the South East wasn’t one of them despite the number of Muhammads named in Bucks.

Noah is now the most popular boys name in England and Wales

Muhammad was not even among the 10 most common names for baby boys in the South East region.

The most common girls name in the county was Olivia, which was also the most popular name nationally.

There was only one region in England where Olivia wasn’t the most popular name, that distinction went to the East Midlands, where Amelia came out on top.

Olivia has been the most popular name for baby girls in England and Wales for six straight years, following today’s announcement.

Across the entirety of the two nations, Noah was the most chosen boys name.

Prior to Noah becoming the top baby name in England and Wales, Oliver had held that title for eight consecutive years.

In the South East region the top 10 most popular boys names were:

GeorgeArthurOliverNoahHenryTheodoreOscarLeoFreddieJack

The 10 most popular girls names in the South East of England were:

OliviaAmeliaIslaAvaFlorenceLilyIvySiennaMiaFreya

Today marks the first time since ONS started releasing baby name data in 1996, that Jack was not among the most common baby names nationally.

Freya, Florence and Willow were new entries in the most popular girl names for 2021.

In 2020, Isabella, Rosie and Sophia were in the top 10.

Most common boys names in England and Wales:

Noah Oliver George Arthur Muhammad Leo Harry Oscar Archie Henry

Most common girls names in England and Wales:

Olivia Amelia Isla Ava Ivy Freya Lily Florence Mia Willow

Often baby names can reflect what is going on in popular culture and show the influence of celebrity on our communities.

There has been a rise in the number of children called Arthur, which is believed to be at least part inspired by Paul Anderson’s character in hit BBC drama, Peaky Blinders.

