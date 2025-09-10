Villagers from Holmer Green, near High Wycombe, carrying buckets in search of water. The area is experiencing a drought following a recent heatwave.placeholder image
These must-see pictures throw a fascinating spotlight on life in Buckinghamshire down the decades

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Sep 2025, 12:01 BST
Our latest retro gallery shows you life around Buckinghamshire down the decades.

The eye-catching images feature a railway crash at Bletchley in 1939 which killed four people, a dance competition at Bletchley Road County Secondary School and how Bletchley looked 55 years ago.

There are also pictures as the Open University came into existence in Milton Keynes and PM Margaret Thatcher shopping in the town.

Over in Aylsebury we have musician Keith Richards arriving at court in 1977, drivers struggling in the snow in 1912 and the International Stoke Mandeville Games, a forerunner of the Paralympics.

There’s also the time when Tommy Wisbey, part of the Great Train Robbery, being escorted into court and Queen Elizabeth II makes an appearance.

We have a family going in seach of water during a shortage in 1933, which wasn’t the case in 1946 as one picture of severe flooding shows.

There’s that and more in this superb retro gallery.

A couple of geese being carried by a pupil at the Farmhouse School, Great Missenden, on 12th November 1934: where they are being reared for Christmas.

1. Christmas is coming

A couple of geese being carried by a pupil at the Farmhouse School, Great Missenden, on 12th November 1934: where they are being reared for Christmas. Photo: Getty Images

Furniture being rowed down a flooded street after many homes were evacuated in Wraysbury on 26th November 1946.

2. Flooded street

Furniture being rowed down a flooded street after many homes were evacuated in Wraysbury on 26th November 1946. Photo: Getty Images

Villagers from Holmer Green, near High Wycombe, carrying buckets in search of water on 30th August 1933. The area is experiencing a drought following a recent heatwave.

3. Searching for water

Villagers from Holmer Green, near High Wycombe, carrying buckets in search of water on 30th August 1933. The area is experiencing a drought following a recent heatwave. Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, with GLC Chairman Sir Horace Cutler (left), inspecting a shirt with a local woman during a tour of the new £45 million shopping centre in Milton Keynes on September 25th 1979.

4. Shopping with the PM

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, with GLC Chairman Sir Horace Cutler (left), inspecting a shirt with a local woman during a tour of the new £45 million shopping centre in Milton Keynes on September 25th 1979. Photo: Getty Images

