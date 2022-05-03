A look at the 11 schools that are considered the most overcrowded in Aylesbury Vale, photo from adobe

These 11 primary and secondary schools are the most overcrowded in Aylesbury Vale

There are more than 3,500 supersize schools in England – is your child’s school one of them?

By James Lowson
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 1:29 pm
Updated Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 3:02 pm

Latest figures published by the Department of Education for the 2020/21 academic year shows 3,537 schools are operating at or beyond their capacity with a combined 56,000 extra pupils on their roll.

There are more than 2,700 primary schools over capacity across England, with almost 21,000 extra pupils between them, and more than 750 secondary schools over capacity, with an extra 35,000 pupils.

In total these schools are over capacity by 56,368 pupils.

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

How does your child’s local school compare?

Here we reveal which schools in Aylesbury Vale are the most overcrowded.

1. St Edward's Catholic Junior School

St Edward's Catholic Junior School is over capacity by 7.5%. The school has an extra 18 pupils on its roll. (Stock image from Adobe.)

Photo: Rido - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales

2. Waddesdon Church of England School

Waddesdon Church of England School is over capacity by 5.1%. The school has an extra 49 pupils on its roll.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

3. Waddesdon Village Primary School

Waddesdon Village Primary School is over capacity by 4.3%. The school has an extra nine pupils on its roll.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

4. Cheddington Combined School

Cheddington Combined School is over capacity by 2.5%. The school has an extra five pupils on its roll.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Aylesbury ValeEnglandDepartment of Education
Next Page
Page 1 of 3