Latest figures published by the Department of Education for the 2020/21 academic year shows 3,537 schools are operating at or beyond their capacity with a combined 56,000 extra pupils on their roll.

There are more than 2,700 primary schools over capacity across England, with almost 21,000 extra pupils between them, and more than 750 secondary schools over capacity, with an extra 35,000 pupils.

In total these schools are over capacity by 56,368 pupils.

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

How does your child’s local school compare?

Here we reveal which schools in Aylesbury Vale are the most overcrowded.

1. St Edward's Catholic Junior School St Edward's Catholic Junior School is over capacity by 7.5%. The school has an extra 18 pupils on its roll. (Stock image from Adobe.) Photo: Rido - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2. Waddesdon Church of England School Waddesdon Church of England School is over capacity by 5.1%. The school has an extra 49 pupils on its roll. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3. Waddesdon Village Primary School Waddesdon Village Primary School is over capacity by 4.3%. The school has an extra nine pupils on its roll. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4. Cheddington Combined School Cheddington Combined School is over capacity by 2.5%. The school has an extra five pupils on its roll. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales