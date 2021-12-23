Therapy dogs bring Christmas cheer to University of Buckingham students

University of Buckingham therapy dogs Millie and Darcy, dressed in their Christmas jumpers, have been bringing Christmas cheer to students who have not flown home for the festive season.

The cockapoo sisters spend their days on campus to cheer and reassure homesick or exam-stressed students.

Head of Welfare Dee Bunker looks after the dogs on campus and at home.

Dee Bunker with Millie and Darcy

She said: “There are quite a few students stuck here for Christmas.

"Petting and walking the dogs cheers them up.

"When they see their Christmas jumpers, it brings a smile to their faces.”