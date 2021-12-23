Therapy dogs bring Christmas cheer to University of Buckingham students
The dogs have been out and about in their festive jumpers, to cheer up students who have not gone home for Christmas
University of Buckingham therapy dogs Millie and Darcy, dressed in their Christmas jumpers, have been bringing Christmas cheer to students who have not flown home for the festive season.
The cockapoo sisters spend their days on campus to cheer and reassure homesick or exam-stressed students.
Head of Welfare Dee Bunker looks after the dogs on campus and at home.
She said: “There are quite a few students stuck here for Christmas.
"Petting and walking the dogs cheers them up.
"When they see their Christmas jumpers, it brings a smile to their faces.”
Petting dogs is said to release cortisol which helps lower stress levels.