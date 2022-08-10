The Winslow Show makes a welcome return after two years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A show spokesman said: “After a break of two years, it is with great excitement that we invite you to join us for a fantastic day of family fun and traditional country entertainment as Winslow Show returns for 2022.

“Visit over 60 charity and commercial stalls, including plants; homemade produce, tombolas, fairground games and gifts.

"Pull up a straw bale and watch the children’s entertainer, the dog show or meet local famers and enjoy their livestock display.

Hay bale tossing at the Winslow Show

“Whether looking for gifts in the craft marquee, listening to the bands, enjoying a drink in the beer tent, hog roast, barbecue or cakes at the tea tent, Winslow Show has a variety of activities for all.

"The show’s popular dog show has pedigree and novelty classes and there’s a children’s funfair to enjoy.”

Historically held against the backdrop of Winslow Hall, the Winslow Show has been a local agricultural show since the 19th century.

Today, the thriving country show is still held in Winslow Hall Park, on Sheep Street, thanks to landowner Christopher Gilmour.

Family fun at the Winslow Show

Taking place from 9am to 5pm on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29, the Winslow Show is attended by thousands of people every year.

Organised by a committee of volunteers with support from Winslow Lions Club, Winslow Rotary Club, Buckingham and Winslow District Scouts and Edgcott & Winslow Young Farmers, the show also gives back to the community by donating thousands of pounds of proceeds each year to more than 40 mainly local charities.

The popular Dog Show will again be organised and run under Kennel Club rules, with all proceeds going to charities chosen by Winslow Show Committee.

Entries for all classes are taken on the day from 9.30am, with judging starting at 10am. Entry is £2 for Pedigree classes and £1.50 for Novelty classes. Rosettes and prize bags are awarded to 1st, 2nd 3rd, 4th and 5th in all classes.

The organisers reserve the right to cancel any classes if the weather is too hot and the welfare of participating dogs becomes a concern.

The Lions Club of Winslow are once again running their popular classic and vintage vehicle display.

Funds raised from Wheels in Winslow will go to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and the display is sponsored by Allon White Sports Cars of Cranfield and Aylesbury Nissan.

All vehicles are welcome, including vintage, classic, agricultural, or modern character cars. Entry is £5 per vehicle and spaces are allocated on a first come, first served basis from 11am.

Unfortunately, there will be no horse show at this year’s Winslow Show, due to the unavailability of Horse Show volunteers.

Dean White, chair of Winslow Show Association, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to offer a great family day out and celebration for residents and visitors to Winslow.

The show is much loved by families and is a great way to raise money for local charities and good causes. We’d love to make this year a bumper year.”