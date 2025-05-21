'The true definition of a hero': Tributes to Bicester firefighter Martyn Sadler who died in Bicester Motion fire

Martyn Sadler.

The family of firefighter Martyn Sadler, who died in the Bicester Motion fire, have described him as 'the true definition of a hero'.

Martyn, aged 38, of both Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service and London Fire Brigade, was one of three people who died while tackling the blaze at Bicester on Thursday May 15, aling with colleague Jennie Logan, 30, and Bicester resident Dave Chester.

Martyn’s family said: “Martyn was born to be a firefighter. Coming from a strong fire service family it was always in his blood, but it was significantly more than that with him, it was his life. The passion and dedication he had for the job was outstanding.

“From as early as he learnt to walk and talk his days were filled with episodes of Fireman Sam or London’s Burning and as soon as he was old enough to join the fire cadets his career began. He achieved way beyond his dreams and nothing would ever put a bigger smile on his face.

“He was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and all-round family member, an amazing friend, a committed colleague and the true definition of a hero.

“Our world has fallen apart and our hearts are completely broken, but somewhere in amongst it all we are immensely proud of him and his unwavering bravery.”