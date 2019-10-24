The new Buckinghamshire Council want you to tell them what should be prioritised in their upcoming budget

As the launch of the new Buckinghamshire Council approaches, the people and communities of Buckinghamshire are being asked for their views on the priorities and budget for the new council for its first financial year.

In the ’Your council, your services, your views’ consultation which runs until 25 November, residents, local organisations and businesses are being asked their views on what the new council should focus on, the services that are most important, and the proposed budget for 2020.

The new Buckinghamshire Council will replace all existing five councils in Buckinghamshire (Aylesbury Vale District Council, Buckinghamshire County Council, Chiltern District Council, South Bucks District Council and Wycombe District Council) on 1 April 2020.

Buckinghamshire Council will be responsible for providing all services for the 546,000 residents of Buckinghamshire.

This includes waste and recycling collections, roads and transport, education and learning, health and social care, planning where new housing goes or making use of our many parks, libraries and leisure centres.

Martin Tett, Leader of the Shadow Executive, said: “As we plan for the new Buckinghamshire Council, it’s really important that we take a look at our priorities as a one new council , focusing on the needs of all the people of Buckinghamshire and the future challenges we face as a county.

We have an exciting time ahead of us in creating a new council and there are many opportunities for us to look at how we work better to improve the lives of our residents, businesses and communities.

Hearing first-hand what’s important to the people, organisations and businesses of Buckinghamshire and how they want us to spend their council tax will help us to shape the new council and the priorities as we come together as one next year.”

The survey, which will take less than 10 mins to complete, is available online by clicking here.

People can also complete the online survey at one of the main libraries in Amersham, Aylesbury, Beaconsfield, Buckingham, Chesham, Hazlemere, High Wycombe, Marlow and Princes Risborough or drop into one of the main county or district council offices for more information.