The name of the game – local community invited to name Tring’s newest care home

Care UK, which is building a new care home on Icnkield Way, is calling on local history enthusiasts and Tring residents for a name that will reflect the uniqueness of the area.

The community is being encouraged to share their suggestions based on the area’s history, landmarks or famous people. Should their entry make the cut, the winner of the home naming competition will receive £250 – and the satisfaction of naming a new building in their area.

Justin Daley, Development Project Manager for Care UK, said: “Here at Care UK, we’re incredibly passionate about immersing ourselves in the local community as much as we can, naming all of our homes after things, people and places which hold significance to the local area.

“Hertfordshire isn’t short of cultural and historical inspiration and we’re confident the residents of Tring will have some excellent ideas up their sleeves. Whether you think the home should be named after a famous Tring resident or a local area of beauty, please send us your suggestions – we can’t wait to hear naming suggestions from those who know the area best!”

To share your suggestion, please visit careuk.com/care-homes/tring/home-naming-competition before 11.59pm on Friday 29th March 2024.

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the new Care UK home will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities. The layout of the building will be configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.