The Gawcott Mile for Alec's Angels 2024

Whilst in the hospice, Alec had looked at the poorly children around him and said to his parents, Brian and Sara:"I'm not as ill as they are Mum, Please Dad, can't we do something to help them, even if it's just to make them smile?"

This year, people in Gawcott, where Alec had attended school, got together again to raise more funds for Alec's charity - to help poorly children smile.

It was a damp morning on the 27th April, but more than 50 people arrived to join in the Fun Run. As usual, the event started with the 'Tinies' race for toddlers and youngsters not feeling ready to attempt the whole mile. Onlookers cheered as the children ran the course and each received sweets and a medal as they finished.

Jo Hall, Brian Jarvis and Karen Richards at the start of the 2024 Gawcott Mile.

The Gawcott Mile is a route around the village, starting and ending at Gawcott Methodist Chapel, where everyone arrives back for refreshments and several other stalls.

There is always a fancy dress theme for 'The Mile', and this year it was 'Anything Orange', as orange was Alec's favourite colour.

Jo Hall, who has now run in all 14 events, and her friend Karen Richards, did the run wearing wearing the most amazing inflatable suits. However, 'The Goodman Cup', the award for best fancy dress costume went to Martha O'Halloran who arrived dressed from top to toe in orange and even had an orange face. A special award was given to Iris Weston who did the mile dressed as a mouse on roller skates - with her Dad running close behind to help her over the bumpy bits.

It is a fun run, but over the years some entrants have become a bit competitive with several trophies on offer.

Trophy winners for The Gawcott Mile 2024

This year we had to ask our 'official photographer' Kat Harper to check the finish line photos to see for certain who had actually won one of the races.

The winners this year in the 14 and over category were Flynn Cassidy and Lily Jarvis. The Under 14's were William Payne and Lily Frankland, the Roundwood Cup for Key Stage 1 went to Caleb Raymond, and the Key Stage 2 Cup went to Harry Butler. All the runners received a medal.

Roundwood School Council had decided to hold a Mufti Day and Cake Sale the previous day, with the children planning the event, making posters and manning the stalls, raising an amazing total of £360!