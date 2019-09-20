The Dinton Hermit is set to reopen in November after refurbishment

The Dinton Hermit, which has fallen into disrepair over the years, is all set for a revamp with a brand new owner taking over the reigns.

Having closed its doors to the public back in December 2013 and lying dormant and neglected ever since, the future of The Dinton Hermit is now looking bright again.

Ownership of this historic pub has now transferred to Mr Paul Mitchell, founder and Managing Director of Moogies Limited.

The Dinton Hermit now joins the family of Moogies pubs in the area which include The Black Boy in Oving, The Eight Bells in Long Crendon and The Russell Arms in Butlers Cross.

Work has now started on a sizeable redevelopment of this historic landmark which will entail the repair, refurbishment and extension of the venue.

The bar and restaurant areas will be expanded to include a new vaulted ceiling conservatory as well as some additional informal seating in the bar area. Great care is being taken to maintain the original features of the building whilst sensitively creating a contemporary feel that blends the old with the new.

Outside, there are plans for the large garden to be landscaped to create several distinct and attractive seating areas, providing the opportunity to eat

and drink outside. There are also plans to refurbish the accommodation which will comprise a total of 11 rooms.

The Moogies family of pubs pride themselves on offering great food, quality ales and wines coupled with high customer service. Each venue maintains its own character, and each are committed to supporting the local area.

“We want to become a big part of the community” said Mr Mitchell, “creating a friendly atmosphere that puts the customer at the heart of everything we do. There’s a lot of work to be done but everyone onboard is extremely excited about the project and the opportunity to breathe new life into this once great establishment.

"We are working full steam ahead to reopen the bar and restaurant in November. The accommodation will follow in the new year with the outside landscaping completed in time for the Spring.”