The day of the warrior comes to Bucks County Museum

As part of an exhibition about the warriors of ancient Japan Bucks County Museum is hosting a day where visitors can experience the skills and techniques used by these warriors.

The event on Monday May 6 is being held to coincide with the museum's current exhibition Samurai: Warriors of Ancient Japan.

The Samurai armour featured in the exhibition

Visitors have the chance to see the sport of Kendo – Japanese fencing in full armour - in action, during a demonstration by the Ichi Byoshi Kendo Club from Aylesbury.

There is also a chance to meet a Japanese warrior from 500 years ago and to discover how they lived.

Other demonstrations include Samurai sword cutting and Taiko Japanese drumming in action.

Meanwhile the exhibition Samurai: Warriors of Ancient Japan, and featuring examples of historical Samurai armour and weapons, runs during normal museum opening hours through until July 13.

Entry to the exhibition and May Bank Holiday Monday event, which runs from 11am to 4pm, is by donation.

To find out more visit www.buckscountymuseum.org or call 01296 331441.