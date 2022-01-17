The Cottesloe School in Wing celebrates 'Good' Ofsted result

Staff and students at The Cottesloe School, Wing, are celebrating the 'Good' news from its latest Ofsted report.

In results published on January 14, the school is described as "a warm and friendly place" where "senior leaders are ambitious for pupils" and "pupils rise to the challenge".

The school was last inspected in 2016 when it received a grading of 'Good', and headteacher Simon Jones was delighted that it received this mark once again.

Headteacher Simon Jones with Cottesloe pupils.

Following an inspection on November 9 and 10, the report stated: "The headteacher has a clear vision for moving the school even further forwards. He is supported by talented and committed staff.

"Pupils and staff work harmoniously together and there is a great sense of collegiality.

"Pupils appreciate how hard staff work for them, and they respond by being attentive and engaged learners."

Mr Jones told the LBO: "The report reflects the progress the school has made since our last inspection and my first as headteacher.

"The inspection was a great opportunity to put our vision to the test and to see if it had stood up under the pressures generated by the Covid pandemic. Clearly it has and the school continues to grow and improve.

"The last few years have been extremely challenging and we have held firmly onto our philosophy that ‘The Cottesloe Journey’ will ensure our students will be able to confidently take their next steps despite the uncertainty that we have faced.

"The Ofsted inspectors were extremely complimentary about the school and the report really captures the essence of the warmth, caring and nurturing feel of our school."

Indeed, the results noted that "many pupils and staff" feel that the school is a "big family" and that pastoral care is a strength, described by one parent as "simply wonderful".

It added: "The ‘TEAM Hub’ is a safe haven for vulnerable pupils, where specialist staff offer guidance, reassurance and support. Teddy, the well-being dog, is a great favourite."

Meanwhile, the report praised several other strengths, stating that teachers have "strong subject knowledge in all areas of the curriculum" and ask "probing questions"; that sixth-form students are "excellent role models for younger pupils", and that in Years 7 to 9, pupils follow a "wide and varied programme" which "prepares them well" for key stage 4.

The inspectors were also complimentary about the school's support for SEND pupils.

They stated: "The school has strong systems in place to identify pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Leaders have high ambition for these pupils. The special educational needs coordinator (SENCo) provides teachers with well-considered strategies to help them adapt their planning for pupils with SEND. As a result, many pupils with SEND achieve well."

Arrangement for safeguarding was also deemed "effective".

Commenting on how The Cottesloe School could improve, the report suggested that "leaders should ensure that teachers check carefully that pupils have grasped key concepts" and noted that its SEND support could be pushed even further.

It added: "Some pupils with SEND are not achieving as well as they could. Leaders should ensure that staff make best use of the information the SENCo provides to adapt the curriculum to meet the needs of pupils with SEND."

It was also asked that "governors have opportunities to develop their knowledge of subject areas" so that they are "better able to support and challenge subject leaders".