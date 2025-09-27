There’s nothing quite like that feeling of indulgence after a long day at work or to round off a special meal.

Young or old, we can’t resist a sensational Sundae or a huge pot of cookie dough ice-cream. The choices on menus is perhaps as hard as choosing where to go for that treat.

Thankfully help is at hand with our guide to the best ice-cream parlours and dessert shops around Buckinghamshire. (All venues are selected using Google and are listed in no particuar order, with ratings given out of five stars).

1 . Giovanni's Downtown Gelato - Silbury Arcade, Silbury Blvd, Milton Keynes "Very tasty fresh ice cream and wonderful service." - Rated: 4.8 Photo: Giovanni's Downtown Gelato

2 . Gazzeria - Meadow Walk Shopping Centre, Buckingham "Literally one of the best ice cream parlours! The service, the quality, the quantity of the scoop amazing! The staff are super friendly and it's such a great shop!" - Rated: 4.2 Photo: Google

3 . The Works - 7-9 Market Square, Aylesbury : The Works - 7-9 Market Square, Aylesbury "Best ice cream shop around , tasty food, so friendly and staff very helpful" - Rated: 4.5 Photo: The Works

4 . The Bakehouse - 42 Wordsworth Ave, Milton Keynes "Delicious cakes and coffee. Great to have somewhere on the doorstep for a treat." - Rated: 4.9 Photo: The Bakehouse