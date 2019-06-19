The Aylesbury Wombles are on a mission to tidy up Aylesbury

Abigail Walker, just 15 years old has been organising litter picks across town after studying the effects of litter on the environment at school.

Abigal and her dad, Richard Walker, from Quarrendon were having a leisurely stroll from Aylesbury to Stone when they noticed a Mcdonalds Cup, with the monopoly stickers on.

Abigail was collecting the stickers, so picked up the cup and won an apple pie!

This bought their attention to how much rubbish there was in the area, and Abigail suggested they pick some of it up after they had been for a meal at the Rose and Crown in Stone, who kindly gave them a black bin bag.

Richard Walker, who works for Arriva as a driver, said: "Me and Abigail were out walking and we noticed a lot of rubbish by the paths.

"Abigail had been studying the environment at school and how we could help, so we decided to get some bin bags and go on a litter pick on our way home.

"Abigail asked if we could do this every week, and get others involved and it's just snowballed from there.

"We want to bring this great community together, and what better way to do it than to get us all together working to give local areas a spring clean."

Abigail and Richard now organise weekly litter picks with the Aylesbury Wombles, and have seen growing numbers since they started two weeks ago.

"It's been great to see such a community minded response. There are people out here who love their community and want to see it in tip-top shape.

"That's what the wombles are all about, bringing us all together for the greater good. It's a bit like the park run - people meet once a week to go running, why not for making our home a great place to live?

"I'm so proud of Abigail, for such a young girl she's shown an amazing community spirit and an admirable passion for our environment.

"The facebook group has now got nearly 100 likes so hopefully we can translate this into litter pickers on a Sunday!

"I understand that the council are skint, core services have been cut and cut and cut. You do see litter pickers out and about but we want to take it up a level, as a community we should be doing more."

They now run a facebook page where people can get involved with litter picking every Sunday, at 9:30.

Richard would like to extend his thanks to Aylesbury Town Council, who have kindly donated bin bags to the Aylesbury Wombles, and Arriva who have donated 20 hi-vis jackets too.

Are you a local printer who could help them out getting their hi-his jackets printed with the Wombles Logo? Please get in touch! 01296619745

To find out more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Aylesbury-Wombles-352884928758220/