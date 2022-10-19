The Aylesbury Vale primary school that’s one of the hardest to get into in all of Bucks

Hundreds of children missed out on a place at their preferred primary school in Bucks this year, official figures reveal.

Across England, eight per cent of primary school applicants and 17 per cent of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13 per cent) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.

Which primary schools are the hardest to get into in the local area?

How competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which Bucks primary schools are the hardest to get into.

Topping the list is Chepping View Primary Academy in High Wycombe, with only 54.1 per cent of applicants who had the school as their first choice getting in.

But Whaddon C of E School near Buckingham is hard on its heels in second place. Whaddon had 15 applicants put the school as a first preference but only nine of these were offered places. This means six applicants (40 per cent) who had the school as their first choice did not get a place.

Halton Community Combined School had 46 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 29 of these were offered places. This means 17 applicants who had the school as first preference did not get a place.

Mursley C of E School had 23 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 15 of these were offered places. This means eight applicants who had the school as first preference did not get a place.

Maids Moreton C of E School had 20 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 14 of these were offered places. This means six applicants who had the school as first preference did not get a place.

Cuddington & Dinton C of E School had 20 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 14 of these were offered places. This means six applicants who had the school as first preference did not get a place.

St Louis Catholic Primary School in Aylesbury had 72 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 56 of these were offered places. This means 16 did not get a place.

The Aylesbury Vale Academy had 60 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 37 of these were offered places. This means 13 did not get a place.

Ashmead Combined School in Aylesbury had 107 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 86 of these were offered places. This means 21 did not get a place.

Cheddington Combined School had 36 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 29 of these were offered places. This means seven did not get a place.