The Aylesbury Vale housing development that is truly a family affair

An Aylesbury housing development can legitimately claim to be a family project - two brothers worked on it and now their parents have moved into one of the properties.

Peter Scheu joined Redrow Homes South Midlands as a site manager at the Weston Grove development, on New Road, Weston Turville, in October 2016.

Peter was last year named as Redrow Homes South Midlands’ site manager of the year for 2018 and recently won the National House Building Council pride in the job award, which recognises high-achieving site managers across the country.

In April 2018, Peter encouraged his brother, Mark, to apply for a trainee site manager position at Weston Grove, and they have been working together at the development ever since.

The family interest in the development did not stop there as earlier this year the brothers parents Ann and Bob purchased a home in Weston Grove and have recently moved in.

Peter said: “I’ve always loved Redrow Homes, so the minute I found out the business was looking for a site manager at Weston Grove, which is in my area, I knew that I had to apply.

"It has been a fantastic year so far.

"I am so proud of our team and everything we have achieved here at Weston Grove, but the best bit is being able to boss my brother around!

“With my parents now living on the development, it has become a true family affair – and I’m looking forward to popping in for lunch!”

Tonia Tyler, sales director for Redrow Homes South Midlands said: “It is through the hard work and passion of team members like Peter and Mark that we continue to build thriving communities here at Redrow Homes.

“Each development is designed with families in mind, and their story perfectly embodies our values.

"Both are fantastic assets to the team and I am delighted to welcome their parents to the Redrow family too!”