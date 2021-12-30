The 17 most read Bucks Herald stories of 2021

As 2021 comes to a close we're taking a look back at the 17 stories read by the most people on the Bucks Herald website.

It was another desperately challenging year, as once again Covid and Government restrictions forced Bucks residents to adapt to unforeseen challenges.

Our most read list varies from the heartbreaking, shockingly raunchy and excitingly optimistic.

Hopefully, 2022 will prove to be a more normal, prosperous year for Bucks Herald readers, many of the top stories for 2021, involved prosperous business ventures and grand openings.

For a snapshot of Aylesbury Vale in 2021, you can click through our photo gallery below:

1. Brown bears at Whipsnade Zoo euthanised following boar attack This desperately sad story, chronicling an incident which led to two bears being euthanised, was our most read story of the year. (Archive Image/Whipsnade Zoo) Photo Sales

2. Video of couple having sex in broad daylight at popular Aylesbury playing fields makes nationals Unsurprisingly, this lewd, shocking story of a couple being caught having sex in broad daylight, at a popular park in Aylesbury attracted plenty of curious and appalled readers. Photo Sales

3. Henry the VIII and Anne Boleyn's Stoke Mandeville 'love nest' goes up for sale Once again, to the surprise of no one, a story, involving one of the most famous couples in British history, drew in a lot of eyeballs. Photo Sales

4. Is lockdown in Aylesbury working? The neighbourhoods where Covid infections are falling Sadly, as we head into 2022, Covid remains the biggest global story. This data story showing where cases were declining in January 2021, was our most popular feature tracking local virus infection rates. Photo Sales