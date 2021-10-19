The 14 top haunted road trip destinations in Aylesbury's region
The most ghost sightings have taken place in these places.
New data has revealed the top haunted destinations you can reach by car from Aylesbury.
Simoniz, a car maintenance company, has gathered new data revealing the top areas where ghosts have been sighted in the South East.
These haunted hotels and creepy country pubs have spooked the most people according to new findings. The data shows records of the number of times paranormal activity has been reported or suspected at these venues.
The Mermaid in Rye was the top scoring hotel in the South East, it has received a staggering 437 different reports of paranormal activity.
Simoniz says, in the South East, common ghosts were male apparitions, white ladies and unknown figures.
In the UK overall, female apparitions were the most common sighting, followed by children, then a grey lady.
Here are the most haunted hotels in Aylesbury's region according to the car maintenance brand:
1) Mermaid Inn, Rye
2) Amberley Castle - A Relais & Chateau Hotel
3) [Ramda By Wyndham] The George Hotel, Crawley
4) The Chequers Inn, Smarden
5) Woolpack Inn, Canterbury
6) Eastwell Manor, Champneys Hotel & SPA, Ashford
7) Larkfield Priory Hotel, Maidstone, Kent
8) The Trooper Inn, Froxfield, Hampshire
9) The Angel and Blue Pig, Lymington
10) Oatlands Park Hotel, Weybridge
11) The Holt Hotel, Near Steeple Aston
12) Malmaison Oxford
13) The George and Dragon Hotel, West Wycombe
14) MacDonald Bear Hotel, Woodstock
More information on these spooky venues is available online here, including how this haunting information was collected.