The 10 most up-and-coming areas in Aylesbury Vale according to the census
The areas where the proportion of deprived households fell the most
If you’re looking to move house, you might be wondering where the up-and-coming areas of Aylesbury Vale are.
One of its results is a measure of household deprivation. By comparing the scores from the 2011 census with those from the 2021 census, we can see which neighbourhoods are less deprived than they were before.
There are lots of possible ways to measure household deprivation, and the method used by the Office for National Statistics doesn’t take income into account.
Instead, it looks at four different measures: unemployment, low qualification levels, poor health and bad housing.
Across England and Wales as a whole, more than half of households (52%) were deprived in at least one of these four possible ways when the census took place in 2021 - that’s 12.8 million households.
But this is a fall from the decade before, when the figure was 58%.
The census also divides England and Wales into more than 7,000 smaller areas of between 5,000 and 15,000 residents, called middle-layer super output areas.
For each of these areas, it publishes how many households were deprived in at least one of its four measures.
Here are the areas of Aylesbury Vale
where the proportion of deprived households fell the most between 2011 and 2021:
- In Berryfields and Haydon Hill 57.8% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 38.5%.
- In Gatehouse 46.9% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 36.8%.
- In Aylesbury Central 48.7% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 40.2%.
- In California and Southcourt 40.4% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 32.7%.
- In Mandeville and Elm Farm 57.7% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 50.8%.
- In Stoke Mandeville and Aston Clinton 61.3% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 56.4%.
- In Buckingham North 55.6% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 51.1%.
- In Granborough, Stewkley and Great Brickhill 61.5% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 57.1%.
- In Bedgrove and Walton 56.1% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 51.9%.
- In Oakley, Brill and Edgcott 60.6% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 56.5%.