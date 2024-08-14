The 10 most expensive streets in Aylesbury, according to new research

Property Solvers has analysed house prices over a five-year period in the county town. It used sold price data from HM Land Registry from 2019 to rank the most expensive and cheapest streets in Aylesbury .

On Wendover Road, three properties sold for an average of £780,000, on Edgecombe Road, three properties sold for an average of £730,666. Also, King Edward Avenue saw three properties sell for an average of £705,000. These were the three most expensive streets according to the firm’s data.