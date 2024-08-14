The 10 most expensive streets in Aylesbury, according to new research

Property Solvers has analysed house prices over a five-year period in the county town. It used sold price data from HM Land Registry from 2019 to rank the most expensive and cheapest streets in Aylesbury.
On Wendover Road, three properties sold for an average of £780,000, on Edgecombe Road, three properties sold for an average of £730,666. Also, King Edward Avenue saw three properties sell for an average of £705,000. These were the three most expensive streets according to the firm’s data.
Here is the property company’s findings:
1. Edgecombe Road
Three properties were sold on Edgecombe Road (HP21 9UG) over a five-year period for an average cost of £730,666. Photo: Google Street View
2. King Edward Avenue
Three properties were sold on King Edward Avenue (HP21 7JD) over a five-year period for an average price of £705,000. Photo: Google Street View
3. New Road, Weston Turville
Three properties were sold on New Road, Weston Turville (HP22 5QT) over a five-year period for an average cost of £703,333. Photo: Google Street View
4. Patrick Way
Four properties were sold on Patrick Way (HP21 9XJ) over a five-year period for an average cost of £664,250. Photo: Google Street View