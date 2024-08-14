Three properties have been sold in Wendover Road (HP21 9PD), in the past five years for an average cost of £780,000.Three properties have been sold in Wendover Road (HP21 9PD), in the past five years for an average cost of £780,000.
Three properties have been sold in Wendover Road (HP21 9PD), in the past five years for an average cost of £780,000.

The 10 most expensive streets in Aylesbury, according to new research

By James Lowson
Published 14th Aug 2024, 11:34 BST
New data has revealed the 10 most expensive streets in Aylesbury.

Property Solvers has analysed house prices over a five-year period in the county town. It used sold price data from HM Land Registry from 2019 to rank the most expensive and cheapest streets in Aylesbury.

On Wendover Road, three properties sold for an average of £780,000, on Edgecombe Road, three properties sold for an average of £730,666. Also, King Edward Avenue saw three properties sell for an average of £705,000. These were the three most expensive streets according to the firm’s data.

Here is the property company’s findings:

Three properties were sold on Edgecombe Road (HP21 9UG) over a five-year period for an average cost of £730,666.

1. Edgecombe Road

Three properties were sold on Edgecombe Road (HP21 9UG) over a five-year period for an average cost of £730,666. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Three properties were sold on King Edward Avenue (HP21 7JD) over a five-year period for an average price of £705,000.

2. King Edward Avenue

Three properties were sold on King Edward Avenue (HP21 7JD) over a five-year period for an average price of £705,000. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Three properties were sold on New Road, Weston Turville (HP22 5QT) over a five-year period for an average cost of £703,333.

3. New Road, Weston Turville

Three properties were sold on New Road, Weston Turville (HP22 5QT) over a five-year period for an average cost of £703,333. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Four properties were sold on Patrick Way (HP21 9XJ) over a five-year period for an average cost of £664,250.

4. Patrick Way

Four properties were sold on Patrick Way (HP21 9XJ) over a five-year period for an average cost of £664,250. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Aylesbury