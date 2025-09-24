The 10 best places to live in Buckinghamshire - according to Muddy Stilettos

It asked its readers to vote for the best places to call home in 2025, and has published results for counties across England.

The Best Place to Live lists include information on places to eat out, the best schools in the area, what the area is like for commuters and arts and culture in the area.

Voting took place between August 11 and 27, with more than 30,500 readers receiving one vote each.

Hero Brown, founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos says: “When people move home, they’re searching for more than just a house, they want to find a new lifestyle that works for them.

“It’s hard to be confident on whether a location is the right place for you, but we’ve built our reputation on having first-hand knowledge on the in-the-know places to live and places to go.

“This reader vote gives a truly independent view on the towns and villages with the most popular postcodes, schools, restaurants and amenities.”

Amersham topped the standings in Buckinghamshire, and you can see more details about the top ten in our gallery below.

1 . 1. Amersham Amersham is described as ‘an old soul with plenty of mod cons’, with a mix of the perks of countryside living, combined with a buzzy town feel across both the Old Town and New Town Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . 2. Marlow Marlow comes in second place in the standings thanks to its close proximity to London, range of shopping options, vibrant social scene and some of the county’s best places to eat, courtesy of top TV chef Tom Kerridge Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . 3. Beaconsfield Beaconsfield is another town close to the capital, and tops the most expensive list with the average house price at £1,120,519. Period properties, nearby country walks and the gastro scene help it make the top three Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . 4. Olney Olney is described as ‘an underrated gem of a hidden town’ and is located equal distance from Bedford, Northampton and Milton Keynes. It is a Georgian market town featuring an indie-loving High Street, a farmers market on the first Sunday of every month and a great food and drink offering. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales