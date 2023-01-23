‘Thank you’ from Buckingham Rotary as Santa Sleigh raises £6,000 for charity

Buckingham Rotary has thanked generous members of the public who donated nearly £6,000 during the Santa Sleigh’s tour of the town and nearby villages.

Despite freezing temperatures and even snow, people came out on their doorsteps and on to village greens to give Santa and his elf collectors a warm welcome. The sleigh also visited supermarkets, primary schools and care homes.

The charities that sent elves out collecting with the Rotary float this year included BACAB (for the CAB home visiting service) Padbury Pre-school, Buckingham Youth Club, Buckingham Hospital Car Service, Buckingham District Guiders, Buckingham & Winslow Young Carers (YC2), Buckingham AED Project, Buckingham Twinning Association, Buckingham Pantomime and Lace Hill Parent Teacher Association.

The Buckingham Rotary Santa Float

Each charity gets to keep 80 per cent of what they collected, and the remaining 20 per cent goes to Buckingham Rotary’s own charity fund.

Club president Howard Mordue said: “The Santa Sleigh was designed and built by Buckingham Rotary Club Members. Although painted red, it is green in its core as the lights and music run on batteries.

"Each year Rotary takes Santa around the town and villages, whatever the weather. Although Santa may get cold and wet, seeing the happiness it spreads brings a warm glow to his heart.”