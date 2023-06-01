Thame’s very own ‘Repair Shop’ receives donation of tools from Aylesbury home improvement store

Thame Community Workshop has been given a big bundle of tools for its repair shop, thanks to home improvement retailer Wickes and its Aylesbury store.

Thame Community Workshop is part of the UK Sheds Network, which offers workshops equipped with machinery and tools to carry out practical tasks - creating and refurbishing, as well as providing companionship and support for those no longer working, helping to reduce loneliness and isolation.

Thame Shed was formed in April last year by Mike Ashford after Chinnor Rugby Club, based in Thame, granted a 10-year lease on a redundant storeroom and work began to create the workshop.

Workshop members examine the new tools

The shed now has 45 members who have the opportunity to use the workshop on three mornings a week, either working on their own projects or making and repairing items for the local community in return for a small donation and cost of materials.

This group have made wooden swords for the local panto, planters for the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust and a tombola spinner for Barley Hill Primary School. Members also run workshops, teaching skills such as wood turning.

One of the Shed’s most recent commissions was a job for Thame Museum, repairing a stunning 1950s model merry-go-round. When BBC’s Repair Shop was unable to help, the talented local group came to the rescue to ensure that the merry-go-round once more goes round.

Group founder Mike Ashford said: “We were so grateful and pleased to receive the tools from Wickes. We rely solely on donations and having these tools in the workshop will really help us to ensure we have enough of the right equipment for all our members to use.”

Repairing the model merry-go-round for Thame Museum

Wickes Aylesbury store manager Scott Wilson said: “We were delighted to be able to support the community workshop and ensure they have enough of the right tools. It's clear they are playing an important role within the community and that's what our community programme is here for.”