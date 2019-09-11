Thames Valley Police takes part in national knife amnesty

Thames Valley Police is joining police forces across the country by taking part in Operation Sceptre, a national week of action designed to challenge and reduce the threat of knife crime across the Thames Valley.

The knife amnesty will run between Monday 16 and Sunday 22 September, during which members of the public will be able to anonymously dispose of any type of knife or bladed article safely.

The aims of the operation are to remove dangerous weapons from the street, reduce knife crime and raise awareness of the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

Thames Valley Police has made the decision, following guidance from the NPCC on knife imagery, to stop publicising images of seized knives to help reduce the fear of knives and knife carrying in our local communities.

Across Buckinghamshire, the following police stations will be collecting knives:

-Amersham,

-Aylesbury,

-High Wycombe,

-Milton Keynes