New statistics show Thames Valley Police received nearly one million contacts from the public, attended 170,000 incidents, and made 31,000 arrests, in a single year – with officers driving more than 13 million miles in the process.

The statistics based on the last financial year, from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023, have been released as part of an ongoing commitment to inform the public of the work of TVP.

A year like no other

Thames Valley Police were on duty at Royal Ascot (pictured) and Henley Regatta last year as well the committal service for the late Queen.

This period saw one of the largest policing operations in TVP’s history with the committal service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor.

Officers also policed Reading Festival, Royal Ascot, Henley Regatta, and are proud to have policed four of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 matches at Stadium MK.

Last year, police officers made 30,903 arrests in relation to a range of crimes, attended over 8,000 road traffic collisions, found 5,735 missing people, and sadly attended 1,700 tragic sudden deaths, which involved supporting families at the most difficult time.

Action on domestic abuse and violence against women and girls

Thames Valley Police officers on duty and meeting members of the public

Officers are completely committed to tackling domestic violence, with 30% of all arrests made being related to domestic violence.

Extensive focus on domestic abuse led to a 27% increase in formal action for domestic abuse cases (3,138 to 3,987).

The Force also saw a 52% increase in charges for sexual offences (not including rape) and a 36% increase in stalking and harassment charges.

Last year also saw a slight drop in charges brought in rape cases (from 126 to 121).

Infographic which shows end of year stats at a glance

However, with close monitoring, and with a new structure in place to scrutinise investigations into rape and sexual offences, TVP say they are confident of improved outcomes for victims.

In April 2022, the force launched its strategy to tackle violence against women and girls, focused on dealing with perpetrators and working with partners to identify sexual and violent offending at the earliest opportunity. We also remain fully committed to targeting those who offend and display predatory behaviour in the night-time economy.

Tackling serious violence and knife crime continues to be a priority.

Through proactive work, TVP saw a 42% decrease in homicide cases from the previous year and arrested 841 people for crimes where a knife is involved, which is a two per cent rise.

Tackling knife-enabled crime in all its forms

TVP launched Operation Deter in Milton Keynes, which has also now been rolled out to Aylesbury, Slough, and Reading. Under this initiative, individuals arrested over the age of 18 for a knife-related offence will, wherever possible, be charged and remanded immediately

and put before the courts.

If the individual is under 18, they will be visited by the Youth Offending Team and a plan is drawn up for intervention and rapid commencement of the Youth Justice Process.

Additionally, TVP supported the Knife Angel being hosted in Milton Keynes and Slough, where a commitment was made by us and our partners to stand together on tackling serious violence.

In the past 12 months, officers began using a new application developed by the Thames Valley Violence Reduction Unit to target violence hotspot areas.

So far, 10,000 patrols were made to reduce crime and tackle those carrying knives.

Building confidence among all our communities

The Serious and Organised Crime Unit arrested 628 offenders involved in organised crime and seized and confiscated 34 firearms. In addition, the team secured 107 convictions amounting to more than 503 years in prison and safeguarded 149 adults and children believed to be at risk from these criminal enterprises.

On the roads, officers from our Roads Policing and response teams attended over 8,700 road traffic collisions, with 2,144 arrests for drink driving, 1,305 people arrested for driving while using a mobile phone, 1,610 people arrested for not wearing a seatbelt, and over

166,000 people were caught speeding through speed cameras and through officer detected speeding.

As these numbers show, TVP play a vital role in protecting Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire. Officers and staff work with pride and professionalism, and strive to do their best for our communities every day.

Chief Constable Jason Hogg said: “Over the last year, we’ve responded to almost one million contacts from the public and attended 170,000 incidents. That’s an incredible amount for our force.

“I’m very proud of the job our officers, staff and volunteers do in keeping our communities in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire safe, not only by responding to emergencies but also disrupting and preventing crime across our area.

“Increased charges for knife crime and sexual offences show how our proactive work targeting these crime types is showing real progress. But behind these numbers are the victims of crime, and a priority for us over the coming year is to place them at the centre of

our service and work tirelessly to improve our service to all.”

Photographs courtesy of Thames Valley Police

> Thames Valley Police is the territorial police force responsible for policing the Thames Valley, covering the counties of Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire. It the largest non-metropolitan police force in England and Wales, covering 2,218 square miles and a population of 2.42 million people.