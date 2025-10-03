Thames Valley Police putting visible police patrols at Jewish places of worship following Manchester terrorist attack
Two Jewish people were killed in an attack at a synagogue in Manchester after a man drove a car towards members of the public and stabbed a man at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue at just after 9.30am.
Three people remain in hospital following the incident, with one being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police arrived at the scene within minutes and shot dead the suspect a few minutes later.
The attack coincided with Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar.
Additional patrols are in place at places of worship including the Milton Keynes & District Reform Synagogue at Giffard Park in Milton Keynes.
Thames Valley Police Chief Superintendent Emma Baillie said: “We know how unsettling this incident has been, and we want our communities to feel safe and supported.
“Our officers are out in greater numbers, particularly around places of worship, and we are working closely with community leaders to ensure we’re listening and responding to their needs.”
The police say that direct engagement is taking place with community groups including local religious organisations to offer support following the attack in Manchester, which has been declared a major incident.
Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to their local neighbourhood policing team or contact the police directly.