Thames Valley Police say they have increased patrols around synagogues across the region following the terrorist attack in Manchester on Thursday October 2

Thames Valley Police says it is putting visible police patrols at Jewish places of worship across the region following a terrorist attack on Thursday October 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Jewish people were killed in an attack at a synagogue in Manchester after a man drove a car towards members of the public and stabbed a man at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue at just after 9.30am.

Three people remain in hospital following the incident, with one being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police arrived at the scene within minutes and shot dead the suspect a few minutes later.

The attack coincided with Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar.

Additional patrols are in place at places of worship including the Milton Keynes & District Reform Synagogue at Giffard Park in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police Chief Superintendent Emma Baillie said: “We know how unsettling this incident has been, and we want our communities to feel safe and supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our officers are out in greater numbers, particularly around places of worship, and we are working closely with community leaders to ensure we’re listening and responding to their needs.”

The police say that direct engagement is taking place with community groups including local religious organisations to offer support following the attack in Manchester, which has been declared a major incident.

Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to their local neighbourhood policing team or contact the police directly.