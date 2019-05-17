Thames Valley Police officer recognised for saving life of man at golf course

A Thames Valley Police officer whose speedy response saved a man's life has been commended for this efforts.

The force today (Friday) shared the story on their social media pages of Detective Sergeant Alex Willis who saved the life of a member of the public at a golf course in Wallingford, Oxfordshire on Thursday May 9.

DS Alex Willis

DS Willis sprung into action when he was told by a member of the public they were worried about a man who they believed was having a heart attack on the first tee.

The officer, who was off duty at the time of the incident, ran to the man who was sat on a bench and did not respond to him.

He started CPR after noticing that the man was losing colour in his face and not breathing properly.

A member of the golf club's staff then brought the club defibrillator which DS Willis attached to the man.

He assessed the man while at the same time continuing CPR and eventually colour returned to the man's face.

Whilst DS Willis was conducting CPR, an air ambulance and road ambulance arrived at the scene and after a medical assessment the man was rushed to hospital.

The paramedic in attendance told the detective sergeant that he had saved the man's life and that the patient should go on to make a full recovery.

The following day, the officer received a call from the man's wife who informed him that her husband was still in hospital but was now awake and reading the newspaper.

The doctor in the intensive care unit told the man's wife that had it not been for the quick thinking and actions of the officer, the man would most likely have died.