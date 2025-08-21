New figures show that one death involving Thames Valley Police was recorded in the year up to March and now the force has issued a response.

The report shows that the death was an apparent suicide following police custody.

The number of deaths involving Thames Valley Police was three the previous year.

Now a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police has said it is committed to ensuring practices safeguard the wellbeing of the public and its workforce.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to learning from national reports that highlight key trends and areas for improvement, ensuring our practices continue to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of both the public and our workforce.

"In the tragic event of a death following police contact we fully support independent reviews to ensure transparency and, where appropriate, accountability and learning.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct's report on deaths involving police said mental ill health and addiction remain common factors in many deaths.

Last year, 155 deaths involving police were reported across England and Wales. The figure came down from 189 the previous year. The IOPC said the figures are broadly in line with the averages over the last decade.

While not specifically referring to the suicide following police custody in Thames Valley, Inquest – a charity providing support on state-related deaths – said the figures show the "harsh reality that contact with police too often has fatal consequences".

Leila Hagmann, the charity's media and communications coordinator, added: "These statistics try to shift blame on to the 'lifestyles' of those who died, rather than focusing on the real issue that lie within policing: excessive force, a reliance on punishment and a lack of care.

"Policing is not – and has never been – the right response to people in crisis. To end this cycle of harm and deaths, we must invest in health and community-led services."

The deaths last year included two fatal shootings, 17 deaths in or after custody, 26 road traffic fatalities, 60 apparent suicides after custody and 50 "other deaths" after police contact.

Rachel Watson, IOPC director general, said: "Our ambition must be to reduce these deaths wherever possible. We know that policing cannot do this alone and a wider, multi-agency response is required.

"We welcome changes in the Mental Health Bill to end the use of police cells as an appropriate place of safety for those in crisis, as well as the Right Care, Right Person initiative which aims to ensure vulnerable people receive the most appropriate service from the right agency."