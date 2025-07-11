Thames Valley Police issued £750,000 in fines to drivers for using their phones behind the wheel in the space of two years.

The data, obtained through a Freedom of Information request from personal injury claims company Accident Claims Advice showed that the force gave 230 Fixed Penalty Notices between January 1 and March 7 this year.

This works out at around three to four mobile phone offences per day across the Thames Valley, which covers Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

The figures put the Thames Valley sixth out of the 35 police forces that have responded for total of mobile phone offences punished.

Last year, the force issued 1,729 fixed penalty notices to drivers for mobile phone offences, and 1,733 to drivers during 2023.

Drivers across the force’s area have received £738,400 worth of fines since 2023.

Accident Claims Advice solicitor Michael Higgins said: "The number of mobile phone driving offences is extremely worrying - especially given the potentially devastating consequences of someone not paying full attention when operating a vehicle.

"A road traffic accident caused by someone looking at their phone while driving could turn a person's life upside down in a split second.

"It's important that they know that legal support is available to them if they want to seek compensation for the harm they suffered."

A law against making mobile phone calls or sending messages while driving in Britain has been in place since 2003.

Three years ago the law became stricter meaning any use of a handheld device would lead to a £200 fine and six penalty points on a drivers licence.

